Fuel Pick Up Point in OT Loss to Cyclones

CINCINNATI - The Indy Fuel and Cincinnati Cyclones faced off for the first time in the 2022-23 regular season in the first of back-to-back games in Cincinnati. It marked Fuel Captain Keoni Texeira's 250th ECHL game. Indy's Alex Wideman notched his 74th Fuel assist, breaking the franchise record for assists. Despite exciting milestones and tying the game in the third period, the Fuel ultimately fell to the Cyclones 4-3 in overtime.

The first period had a slow pace, with a lot of back-and-forth between both teams' zones. The Fuel got the first power play opportunity of the game after a slashing call on the Cyclones' Justin Vaive, but they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Cincinnati got on the board at 12:25 with an equal-strength goal from Dajon Mingo. The Fuel only received one penalty in the first, an interference call on newcomer Cameron Hillis at 17:55, but they killed it off and the period ended 1-0, Cyclones.

The game's slow start trickled into the first half of the middle frame, but quickly picked up after Indy's Jan Mandat tied the game just over halfway through. A little over a minute later, Indy's Chase Lang and Cincinnati's Cody Caron exchanged words (and fists) earning them both five for fighting. The Cyclones went on to score back-to-back goals, giving them a 3-1 lead.

Heading into tonight's game, the Indy Fuel had the highest successful power play percentage in the Central Division, fourth highest in the league overall. That strength on the power play shone bright in the third period, with Indy scoring two power play goals from Hillis and Texeira respectively. Wideman had an assist on the Hillis goal, bringing his franchise assists total to 74 and breaking the Fuel's all-time franchise assists record, previously held by Josh Shalla at 73.

Tied at three goals each, the game went into overtime. Less than a minute in, Cincinnati's Lincoln Griffin scored giving the Cyclones the 4-3 win.

The Fuel and Cyclones are back at it again tomorrow at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

