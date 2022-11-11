Pastujov and Boucher Generate Multi-Goal Efforts in 8-5 Loss

Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders received a pair of goals from Matt Boucher and Mike Pastujov, but Kansas City racked up four goals in the third period to win, 8-5, Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Boucher generated his first mult-goal game and a season-best four points (2g, 2a), while Pastujov (2g, 1a) registered his first multi-goal game ever. Alec Broetzman also scored. Matt Murphy created three goals with assists (one primary, two secondary helpers).

Iowa's Boucher scored on the first shot of the game at 1:17 of the first. Pastujov angled it from the top of the left circle diagonally onto Boucher's stick at the right dot. He slung it low and through the five-hole of the netminder for his fourth of the season, best on the team. Three of Boucher's four goals have been at even strength. The Mavericks evened the score with 8:33 to go in the frame with a redirect at net front from Keeghan Howdeshell.

Boucher scored again early in the second, this time on the first shot of the middle frame. He cranked in a one-knee, one-timed slap shot from the high slot, assisted by Yuki Miura, who fed from the bottom of the dot to Boucher. It was Boucher's seventh career multi-goal effort.

Kansas City struck with the next three goals, all of which came in a three-minute span late in the second, to flip it to a 4-2 score.

Iowa's Pastujov went to work with the next two goals, ripping in back-to-back power-play goals on back-to-back shots in a 33-second span. The second Pastujov snipe came from the right circle, receiving a cross-ice pass from Boucher and teeing it up with a snipe that bested the netminder and sprawling defenders.

In the third frame, Kansas City scored the first two goals to take a 6-4 lead. With 6:06 left, Broetzman sniped in his second pro goal with a left slot rip top shelf, a power-play marker. Nolan Orzeck and Nick Campoli were credited with assists.

Corbin Kaczperski made 22 saves in defeat. Dillon Kelley blocked 29 shots and allowed five goals in victory.

