Nailers Give Thanks to Military & Earn 5-1 Win

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers checked all of the boxes on Friday night, as they put together a great performance for all of the men and women who serve their country on Military Appreciation Night. The Nailers scored five goals, played a solid defensive game, and got great goaltending, as they defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-1 at WesBanco Arena. Six different players recorded multiple points, including Cédric Paré, Justin Addamo, and Brooklyn Kalmikov, who all lit the lamp, in support of Taylor Gauthier's 28 saves.

The Nailers cashed in on a couple of great chances in the first period, and received clutch penalty killing and goaltending to take a 2-0 lead. The opening tally came at the 6:24 mark on a 2-on-1 rush. Josh Maniscalco delivered a perfect pass through the slot to Brooklyn Kalmikov, who wired in a one-timer from the left side. Justin Addamo added to the advantage with 3:22 remaining, when he won a puck battle in the corner, then got rewarded for his efforts, as he jammed in a feed from Carter Johnson on the right side of the crease.

Neither team found the twine in the middle frame, but Wheeling finished with authority in the third. Cédric Desruisseaux tacked on the first insurance marker, when he flipped in a backhander on the left side of the net, which was set up by Addamo. The Nailers followed that up with a power play strike, as Cédric Paré slammed in a one-timer from the right side. Matheson Iacopelli ended Taylor Gauthier's home shutout streak of 138:07 with a 4-on-4 rip from the slot, before C. Paré's second of the stanza put the final touches on the 5-1 Wheeling triumph.

Taylor Gauthier was fantastic in goal for the Nailers, as he thwarted 28 of the 29 shots he faced to earn his fourth straight win. Evan Cormier made 22 saves on 26 shots in goal for Kalamazoo.

The Nailers will continue their three-game home weekend on Saturday night at 7:10 when they battle the Fort Wayne Komets. That will also be the first ever Martial Arts Night, which will feature live demonstrations. The weekend will conclude on Sunday with a 4:10 tilt against Fort Wayne, and fans will be able to skate with the odd-numbered players after the game. The next Big Six Promotional Night is less than a month away, as the Nailers will celebrate Holiday Palooza on Saturday, December 3rd, with a small business holiday village, specialty jerseys, the annual Teddy Bear Toss, and more. Season memberships, Big 6 ticket plans, and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

