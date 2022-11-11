Game Notes: vs Idaho

GAME #9 vs Idaho

11/11/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Matt Marcinew had a goal and an assist and Alex Aleardi netted his first goal with the Rush as Rapid City defeated the Idaho Steelheads 4-2, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Daniil Chechelev made 32 saves on 34 shots and the Rush snapped four-game losing streak with the victory.

DEJA VU The Rush and Steelheads are four games into a stretch of six in a row against one another. The home team has won every game with Idaho taking all three matchups last week in Boise and the Rush winning on Wednesday night at home. Rapid City and Idaho will meet a total of 14 times this season, six times in Boise and eight in Rapid City.

LID OFF THE JAR: Rush forward Alex Aleardi netted his first goal for Rapid City on Wednesday night during his eighth game of the season. Aleardi potted 31 goals in 61 games for the Florida Everblades during the 2021-22 season, and added eight more in 20 playoff games en route to a Kelly Cup championship. In his ECHL career, Aleardi has 54 goals in 108 games, an average of one goal every two games.

PLAYING FROM AHEAD: Rapid City is now 2-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 2-0-0-0 when leading after the second. The Rush have scored the game's first goal three times and are 2-1-0-0 when doing so.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rush went 0-for-3 on the power play on Wednesday night and are now 0-for-18 on the power play in their last five games. For the season, Rapid City is 3-for-29 on the power play. Its 10.3% conversion rate is 26th in the ECHL. On the flip side, Idaho's penalty kill sits at 96.8%, tied for the league's best.

RIDING CHECHELEV: Daniil Chechelev has started six of Rapid City's eight games this season and is 3-0-0-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .917 save percentage. Chechelev has made 32 saves or more in five of his six starts. The second-year pro goaltender was a fourth-round selection of the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

ODDS AND ENDS: In his three starts against Idaho, Daniil Chechelev has a 2.70 GAA and a .928 save percentage...Matt Marcinew had two points on Wednesday night and leads the Rush with three multi-point games. He also leads the team in points with nine and in goals with six...Idaho's Ryan Dmowski scored his eighth goal of the season on Wednesday. He leads the ECHL in goals and is tied for second in the league with 12 points.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Steelheads will complete their stretch of six consecutive games against one another on Saturday night. It's Wheel, Snipe, Celly Night in Rapid City and actor Terry Ryan from the Hulu series Shoresy, will be in attendance. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

