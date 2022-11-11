K-Wings Drop Road Contest to Nailers Friday
November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (2-4-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, outshot and dominated the Wheeling Nailers (4-4-0-0) at times Friday, but couldn't overcome stout goaltender play in a 5-1 loss in Wheeling.
Wheeling jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and that's where the score stayed until the third despite the K-Wings outshooting the Nailers in each of the first two frames.
The Nailers then converted twice to open up the third.
Matheson Iacopelli (5) helped Kalamazoo solve Wheeling netminder Taylor Gauthier (4-2), lighting the lamp at the 13:25 mark of the third on a laser from the right side of the slot, while the teams skated 4-on-4. Chad Nychuk (4) and Justin Taylor (2) assisted on the goal.
Wheeling added an empty-net goal to finish the scoring in the matchup.
Evan Cormier (2-2-1-0) made 22 saves in the loss, and was spectacular at times to keep the game tight into the third. He also helped the K-Wings penalty kill (3/4) unit push their streak of penalties killed to 16 before the Nailers converted in the third.
The K-Wings finish the road trip in Toledo Walleye (4-2-0-1) on Saturday. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. EST. at Huntington Center.
