Thunder Starts Weekend Tonight in Tulsa

November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder takes on the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder takes on the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a three-game mini-series tonight on the road against the Oilers.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 160-152-37 against Tulsa and 72-84-17 on the road in the series against the Oilers

The Thunder split the first two of the three-game set, losing last Saturday night in Tulsa, 4-1, and claiming a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday afternoon.

Stefan Fournier netted his third game-winner of the season last Sunday afternoon. The veteran forward from Dorval, Quebec has four goals and two assists in five games this season. He needs seven more to reach 100 ECHL goals for his career. He leads the league in game-winning goals.

Tonight is the start of the final three-in-three for the Thunder in the last three weeks. After Sunday, the Thunder are off until November 20.

Wichita is currently in third place with nine points. The Oilers are tied for sixth place with five points. Tulsa has played the fewest amount of games in the league so far this season, having only played five.

Eddie Matsushima and Evan Weinger leads the Oilers with five points. Several others are tied for third with four. Billy Constantinou leads Wichita with seven points. Stefan Fournier and Brayden Watts are second with six.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special military-themed uniform that will be auctioned on the DASH Auction app. Click here to buy tickets.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.