Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, November 11 at 7:30 PM

November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they travel to Savannah for the first matchup ever between these two franchises. The two teams will faceoff a total of 10 times this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays continued their streak of scoring three or more goals in a 5-4 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday morning. Carter Turnbull led the way for South Carolina with a pair of goals, his team-leading sixth and seventh of the year. Josh Wilkins and Bear Hughes each added a marker for their second consecutive contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Savannah Ghost Pirates are the newest team to join the ECHL and will square off with the Stingrays for the first time in franchise history. Savannah has stormed onto the scene with a 5-1-1 record and are one point ahead of South Carolina in the South Division.

WILKINS IS GOING WILD

Josh Wilkins is currently in his fourth season of professional hockey and is playing like a longtime veteran. The former Nashville Predators signee is already having a career year, posting seven points (3-4-7) in the first seven games this season and is currently on a six-game point streak. Wilkins' previous single-season high was 20 points in 47 games between two teams in Sweden last season.

BEAR HAS FOUND THE HONEY

Rookie Bear Hughes, originally a Washington Capitals' 2020 draft pick, signed an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears this year after completing his junior hockey career at the Spokane Chiefs. In his final season with the Chiefs, Hughes led the team in all offensive categories. In Hughes' first four pro games in South Carolina, the rookie recorded two assists and has been on a tear recently with four goals over the past two games including a hat trick last Sunday against Orlando.

KEEP THE GOALS COMING

South Carolina is the highest-scoring team in the league (5.29 goals per game) and is squaring off against another top-five offense tonight (4.00 goals per game). The Ghost Pirates' makeup is highly offensive, giving the Stingrays a chance to exploit early breakouts and broken coverages. Despite their high-scoring offense, Savannah's defense has given up 39.43 shots per game, the most in the ECHL.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Orlando - Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, November 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Saturday, November 19 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 20 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Friday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

---

SC Stingrays vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

November 11, 2022 | Enmarket Arena | 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 7:10 p.m

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.