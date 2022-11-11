Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, Albano to Belleville

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to end their three-game losing streak tonight as they face the Utah Grizzlies in Game 2, of their three-game series. The Americans suffered a 3-2 overtime loss on Wednesday night. The Americans are 2-3-1 through six games this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 11/12/22 vs. Utah Grizzlies

Tonight's Promotion: Pucks-N-Paws Night

Last Game: The Americans losing streak has reached three games after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Allen. The Americans blew two, one-goal leads including the game tying goal halfway through the third period. The Grizzlies won the game in overtime, scoring with just 13 seconds left on the clock. Andrew Durham and Zach Pochiro were the goal scorers for the Americans. Luke Peressini suffered the loss for Allen. The Americans have outshot their opponents in five of their six games this season.

Combs extends point streak to six games: Jack Combs added an assist on Wednesday night to extend his point streak to a season-high six games. Combs assisted on Zach Pochiro's third goal of the year to bring his point total to seven for the season. Combs has at least one point in each of the Americans game this season.

Americans Rookie with a Professional First: Americans rookie forward Andrew Durham scored his first professional goal on Wednesday night in the Americans 3-2 overtime loss to Utah. Durham scored on a breakaway goal beating Utah starter Garrett Metcalf at 5:15 of the opening period. The Richardson Texas native played his college hockey at the University of Wisconsin Superior.

Americans lose defenseman to AHL: The Belleville Senators, AHL affiliate of the Americans, have signed Nick Albano to a PTO on Thursday. Albano has three points in six games this season for the Americans. The former UMass Boston blueliner has 14 games in the American Hockey League. 13 with Springfield, and one with Charlotte.

Finlay misses Wednesday's game: Americans forward Liam Finlay missed Wednesday's game against Utah due to illness. Finlay is second on the team in scoring this season with six points (1 goal and 5 assists). Finlay is second on the team in scoring behind Jack Combs.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-1-1

Away: 1-2-0

Overall: 2-3-1

Last 10: 2-3-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Zach Pochiro and Jack Combs

Assists: (5) Liam Finlay

Points: (7) Jack Combs

+/-: (+5) Kris Myllari

PIM: (22) Jackson Leppard

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 1-1

Road: 4-2

Overall: 5-3

Last 10: 5-3

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (6) Tarun Fizer

Assists: (10) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (11) Andrew Nielsen

+/-: (+5) Zach Tsekos

PIM: (15) Johnny Walker

