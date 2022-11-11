Steelheads Rattle off Four Unanswered for 4-2 Win at Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (7-2-0-0, 14pts) scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Rapid City Rush (3-5-0-0, 6pts) 4-2 in front of 3,402 fans at The Monument Arena Friday night.

Ryan Zuhlsdorf (1st) gave Rapid City a 1-0 lead 5:04 into the first period as the Rush led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Jon Martin (4th) banged home a power-play score 1:34 into the second period to make it 2-0. 4:12 later Colton Kehler (6th) would get the Steelheads within one, but Rapid City held the lead 2-1 after 40 minutes of play. About halfway through the third period Willie Knierim (2nd) would tie it up at 2-2 before Owen Headrick made it 3-2 with 4:25 to play in regulation. Ryan Dmowski (9th) scored on an empty netter with 13 seconds left as Adam Scheel made 32 saves in net collecting the win.

SCORING

- 1st, 7:21 | 1-0 RC GOAL: From the top of the blueline Ryan Zuhlsdorf sent a low wrist shot on target which beat Adam Scheel low glove side.

- 2nd, 1:34 | 2-0 RC GOAL: Jon Martin would cash in on a rebound in front on the power-play.

- 2nd, 4:46 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Back deep in his own end Patrick Kudla flung the puck off the near glass. From the right dot Owen Headrick centered for Colton Kehler who wasted no time firing it low past Chechelev.

- 3rd, 10:49 | 2-2 IDH GOAL: After a turnover by Rapid City in the high slot and it found the stick of Willie Knierim below the left circle. Knierim collected and quickly fired low past Chechelev.

- 3rd, 15:35 | 3-2 IDH GOAL: Patrick Kudla found Owen Headrick in the high slot and Headrick banged it past Chechelev as Willie Knierim provided the screen.

- 3rd, 19:47 | 4-2 IDH GOAL: From the near half wall in his own zone Ryan Dmowski fired it the length of the ice in the back of the net.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-1 on the power-play while Rapid City was 1-for-2.

- Steelheads and Rush tied with 34 shots each.

- Idaho is (4-1-0-0) vs. Rapid City this season and 52-24-5 all-time including 26-14-1 in Rapid City.

- Wade Murphy (IR), Jordan Timmons (IR), and Justin Misiak (INJ), Nick Canade (DNP), and Jake Kuspky (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Cody Haiskanen is second in the ECHL with a (+13) rating.

- Ryan Dmowski leads the ECHL with nine goals.

- Owen Headrick scored his first pro goal and tallied an assist for his second multi-point game of the season.

- Janis Svanenbergs enhanced his point streak to four games (1-4-5) with an assist.

- Patrick Kudla tallied two assists for his third multi-point game of the year.

- Colton Kehler has points in all six games he has played in this year (6-2-8).

UP NEXT

The Steelheads take on the Rapid City Rush Saturday night with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

