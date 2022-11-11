Blades Take Down the Ghost Pirates in Overtime
November 11, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
SAVANNAH, GA. - The Florida Everblades secured their first ever win against the Savannah Ghost Pirates after needing an extra period of hockey.
Forward Cam Morrison got the game winner on the first shot in overtime. The breakaway goal was Morrison's second goal of the season and his sixth point. The second period started with forward Dominic Franco breaking the ice for both teams and getting the Blades on the board first. That was Franco's first goal of the season assisted by Kobe Roth. Franco lead the team with six shots on net. After being out of the lineup for four games, forward Levko Koper also notched his first goal of the season assisted by Stefan Leblanc and Ben Masella.
The Blades tallied 48 shots in 64 minutes tonight, a season high.
Goalie Cam Johnson stopped 31 of 33 shots and recorded his fourth win of the season.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
No scoring
2nd Period
12:17 Florida D. Franco 1 (K. Roth)
17:31 Savannah P. Guay 6 (V. Marleau, D. D'Amato)
3rd Period
6:15 Florida L. Koper 1 (S. Leblanc, B. Masella)
19:54 Savannah B. Pedersen 2 (unassisted)
OT
4:46 Florida C. Morrison 2 (unassisted)
GOALTENDERS
SAV - I. Saville, 45 Saves
FLA - Cam Johnson, 31 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal - Savannah 33, Florida 48
Power Plays - Savannah 1/4, Florida 0/6
Shorthanded Goals - Savannah 0, Florida 0
Penalties (Minutes) - Savannah 6 (12), Florida 4 (8)
NEXT GAME
The Florida Everblades are heading to Greenville, South Carolina for two matchups against the Swamp Rabbits. First on Saturday November 12 at 7:05 p.m. and then on Sunday November 13 at 3:05 p.m.
The Everblades will be back in Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 16 vs. Atlanta Gladiators.
