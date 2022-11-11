Albano to Belleville

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of defenceman Nick Albano to a professional tryout offer.

The 26-year-old native of Beverly, Massachusetts has skated in six games this season with the Senators' ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans, notching three assists and a plus 4-rating.

Albano appeared in 46 ECHL contests during the 2021-22 campaign, registering 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) split between the Worcester Railers and Allen Americans. He also played in 14 American Hockey League games with Springfield Thunderbirds and Charlotte Checkers, collecting three points.

Prior to turning pro, Albano had a successful collegiate career at UMass-Boston (New England Hockey Conference), tallying 85 points (21 goals, 64 assists) in 79 career appearances, becoming the first three-time American Hockey Coaches Association All-American in program history.

The Senators are back in action tonight against the Syracuse Crunch, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (ET) from Upstate Medical University Arena.

