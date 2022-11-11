MacDonald Lifts Thunder Past Oilers in OT

TULSA, OK - Cole MacDonald scored a power play goal at 3:35 of overtime to push Wichita past Tulsa, 4-3, on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Brayden Watts and Jay Dickman led the way for the Thunder with three points while Evan Buitenhuis stopped 47 shots for his first win of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Watts drew first blood at 15:11 of the second with his fourth of the season. He found a rebound after a shot from Dickman was stopped by Colten Ellis and banged it home.

The two teams combined for five goals in the third. Dickman blasted home his first of the season at 3:46 on a feed in the slot from Watts to make it 2-0.

Evan Weinger scored back-to-back goals less than three minutes apart to tie the game at two. His first came at 5:20 as he beat Buitenhuis from the left circle. He tallied his second on a shorthanded breakaway at 8:35.

Less than a minute later, Stefan Fournier gave the Thunder a 3-2 advantage. He redirected a shot from Watts on the power play for his fifth of the year.

Eddie Matsushima tied the game with 44 seconds remaining. Tulsa pulled its goaltender for the extra attacker. The strategy worked for the second game in a row as the Oilers forced overtime. He got to a loose puck during a net-front scramble and put home his fifth of the year.

In overtime, Karl Boudrias was called for tripping at 2:15 and gave the Thunder a four-on-three opportunity. MacDonald fired a one-timer on a feed from Billy Constantinou and helped the Thunder to their second-straight overtime win.

Watts and Dickman tallied their first three-point games of the season. Constantinou has two assists in back-to-back games. Fournier has goals in back-to-back games and three points over his last two.

Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play. Tulsa was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history.

