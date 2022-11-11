Royals Mount Comeback Over Mariners In Road Victory, 5-3

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners, 5-3, Friday, November 11th at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals improved to 3-4-1 and captured their first road win of the season (1-2-1). Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 24 of 27 shots faced to improve to 2-2 in four starts this season. Mariners goalie Josh Boyko saved 32 of 37 shots faced in his professional debut.

The Mariners jumped out to an early two-goal lead generated eleven minutes into the game. Forward Alex-Olivier Voyer earned the primary assist on Reid Stefanson's second goal of the season 5:23 into the first period before scoring a goal of his own. Voyer snapped a shot past Nagle's blocker to score the lone power play goal of the game. Maine failed to score on their second power play opportunity in the third period while Reading went 0/2 on the man advantage.

Reading scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a one-goal lead into the third period, 3-2. Forwards Jacob Gaucher, Tyler Kirkup and Max Newton each tallied goals on three of Reading's game high 16 shots in the second period. Kirkup's goal was the first goal of his professional career and tied the score, 2-2. Alec Butcher and Dominic Cormier each earned assists on Kirkup's goal for Butcher's second assist of the season while Cormier tallied his first point of the season.

The Royals and Mariners each scored a goal two minutes into the third period. Jacob Wilson earned his second point of the game with a goal 47 seconds into the period. Gaucher notched his second goal of the game a minute later on a loose puck in the crease that trickled past Boyko and crossed the goal line for a goal that stood after a review by the officials.

Newton iced the game for the Royals with a one-timer that beat Boyko 11:29 into the third period. Trey Bradley hunted down Mariners' defenseman Connor Doherty behind Maine's net and centered the puck for Newton on a backhand feed from behind Maine's net. Bradley stripped the puck away from Doherty deep in Maine's zone and earned the assist for his team leading eighth assist of the season. Bradley has tallied seven assists in Reading's last six games. Newton's second goal of the game earned him his second-straight multi-point game and was the Vancouver, BC native's team leading sixth goal of the season.

The Royals continue a three-game road-trip with their second of two games against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, November 12th at 6:00 p.m before closing out the road-trip in Worcester against the Railers on Wednesday, November 16th at 7:05 p.m.

Reading returns home on Friday, November 18th to host the Adirondack Thunder in game one of a two-game weekend series at 7:00 p.m. against the Thunder at Santander Arena.

Upcoming Games:

