Thunder Comeback Falls Short Again, 4-3

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Jackson van de Leest scored his first professional goal for the Adirondack Thunder in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions in front the 11th sellout crowd at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Trois-Rivieres took a 2-0 lead off two turnovers in the defensive zone as Tommy Cormier opened the scoring at 3:47 as he intercepted a pass and immediately shot the puck into the net, beating goaltender Colby Muise for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Cormier's 13th of the year, unassisted.

Jakov Novak gave the Lions a 2-0 lead as Adrien Bisson sent the puck off the skates of Taylor Ford and into the Adirondack net for Novak's 19th of the year, unassisted, at 13:03 of the opening frame.

The Lions took a three-goal lead as the captain Morgan Adams-Moisan tapped in a second rebound chance for his 15th of the season. Tyler Hylland and Justin Ducharme were awarded the assists at 15:37 of the first period for a 3-0 lead.

Adirondack scored late to get on the board as Josh Filmon took a breakaway pass from Jackson van de Leest and beat goaltender Hunter Jones for his 15th of the year. The lone assist was credited to van de Leest and the Thunder trailed 3-1 at 18:44 of the first. To start the second period, Adirondack replaced Colby Muise with Tyler Brennan.

Grant Loven pulled the Thunder within one goal on the power play at 6:38 of the middle period with his fifth of the year. Loven went hard to the crease and poked the rebound by Hunter Jones and Adirondack trailed 3-2. The goal came on the power play from Josh Filmon and Dylan Wendt.

Isaac Dufort immediately scored for Trois-Rivieres to give the Lions another two-goal lead. Dufort took a pass from Xavier Cormier and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan over the left shoulder for a 4-2 lead at 7:01 of the second period and the Thunder trailed by two heading into the third.

In the third period, Jackson van de Leest fired in a slap shot for his first professional goal to pull Adirondack within one. The goal by van de Leest came just 2:09 into the final frame with the assist from Dylan Wendt and the Thunder trailed 4-3.

After several late chances and 40 shots on net, the Lions came away with the one-goal victory for the second night in a row.

The Thunder return home against Trois-Rivieres tomorrow at 3 p.m. puck drop with a poster giveaway and postgame autographs with the Thunder in Heritage Hall.

