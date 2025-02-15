Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller with Florida

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Florida Everblades on Saturday night to finish a three-game series with the Southern division team. In front of a sold-out crowd of 6,647 fans, the Fuel earned a point taking the Everblades to a shootout before falling 3-2.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel got off to a good start, racking up shots on goal against the Everblades before Nick Grima took a penalty at 15:15 for interference. The Fuel killed off the penalty.

At 17:56, Dillon Hamaliuk opened the scoring for the Everblades to make it 1-0 before the period ended.

2ND PERIOD

At 6:07, Cole Moberg took a high sticking minor penalty putting the Fuel on the power play for the first time, but Florida killed off the penalty.

Indy's Lucas Brenton tied the game 1-1 at 14:54 with a goal assisted by Bryan Lemos and Colin Bilek. That was also Brenton's first professional goal.

Things got chippier between the two teams who have seen a lot of each other this week but no more penalties were called in the second frame.

Jordan Sambrook took an interference penalty at the 20:00 mark, to be served at the start of the third period.

After two periods, Indy was outshooting Florida 16-13.

3RD PERIOD

Both teams had a lot of good chances but the goaltenders stood strong while the extracurricular activities between both teams increased.

Carson Gicewicz scored for Florida at 13:57 to break the tie and make it 2-1.

With about two and a half minutes left in regulation, the Fuel pulled the goalie in favor of the extra skater.

Indy quickly capitalized with a goal by Colin Bilek to tie the game 2-2. That goal was assisted by Lemos and Nathan Burke.

After a few close chances for Florida, time expired on regulation and the game headed to a three-on-three overtime period.

OVERTIME

After seven minutes of back-and-forth action between both teams, Florida outshot Indy 3-1. Neither team scored, so they headed to a shootout.

Indy sent out Maksimovich, Bilek, and Burke who did not score, while Florida sent out Hargrove, Fizer, and Kile. Only Kile scored in the final round, winning the game for the Everblades.

