Lafontaine Remains a Brick Wall; Mavericks Beat Tulsa in 1-0 Shootout

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks secured a thrilling 1-0 shootout victory over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, with Cade Borchardt scoring the lone shootout goal.

The game featured strong defensive play and stellar goaltending, with neither team able to break through in regulation or overtime. Jack LaFontaine stopped all 22 shots he faced, earning the shutout and anchoring the Mavericks' defense.

The Mavericks outshot Tulsa 29-22 but couldn't solve Oilers netminder Talyn Boyko until Borchardt sealed the win in the shootout.

Adding to the night's excitement, the Mavericks celebrated their successful 2023-24 season during the first intermission by raising banners for their Brabham Cup title, Mountain Division championship, and Western Conference championship.

The game was physical from the start, with Josh Thrower dropping the gloves in the first period. The intensity continued throughout, as both teams engaged in a chippy, hard-fought battle.

With the win, the Mavericks extended their point streak to 10 games and maintained their position atop the Mountain Division standings.

Kansas City will hit the road tomorrow to face the Tulsa Oilers once again, with puck drop set for 3:05 PM at the BOK Center.

