ECHL Transactions - February 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 15, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

William Provost, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Andrei Bakanov, F (from Idaho)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Alex Young, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Savva Smirnov, F placed on reserve

delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Wheeler, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Alexander Campbell, F assigned by Milwaukee

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Ethan Haider, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

delete Dave DeSander, G released as emergency backup goalie

Fort Wayne:

add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Jacob Ingham, G activated from reserve

add Carter Savoie, F activated from reserve

add Jacob Modry, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Saint, F placed on reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Colton Young, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Ryan Foss, F signed contract

add Patrick Kudla, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Pito Walton, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mark Olver, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

add Cam Gray, G signed contract

add Cam Gray, G added as emergency backup goalie 2/14

delete Cam Gray, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Ryan Kenny, G placed on reserve

delete Kale Howarth, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Noah Laaouan, D activated from reserve

add Olivier Nadeau, F activated from reserve

add Logan Cockerill, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brody Crane, F placed on reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Carter Allen, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve

delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Hudson Thornton, D assigned by Hershey

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve

delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Dustin Manz, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Burnie, F placed on reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Mason Primeau, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Gianfranco Cassaro, D activated from reserve

delete Brock Caufield, F placed on reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Walters, D placed on bereavement leave

Savannah:

add Andre Anania, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

delete Nathan Staios, D reassigned by Florida to European Team 2/14

delete Will Riedell, D suspended by Savannah

South Carolina:

add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve

delete Jamie Engelbert, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

add Josh Nodler, F activated from reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

delete Vincent Sévigny, D recalled by Laval

delete Logan Nijhoff. F loaned to Laval

Tulsa:

add Daneel Lategan, F activated from reserve

add Jack Clement, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F placed on reserve

delete Anthony Costantini, D placed on reserve

Utah:

add Dilan Savenkov, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Tyson Upper, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Andrew Nielsen, D suspended by Utah

delete Cole Fonstad, F recalled by Colorado Eagles

Wheeling:

add Shane Bull, F activated from reserve

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve

delete James Hardie, F placed on reserve

delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Dominic Dockery, D activated from reserve

add Samuel St-Hilaire, G activated from reserve

delete Caleb Huffman, D placed on reserve

delete Gabriel Carriere, G recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

add Kabore Dunn, D acquired from Fort Wayne 2/14

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

