Ryan Hofer Reassigned to Stingrays
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ryan Hofer has been reassigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina.
Hofer, 22, is in the second season of a three-year entry-level NHL contract with Washington. The Capitals selected Hofer in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Winnipeg, MB native has tallied nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 28 games for the Stingrays this season. He has also skated in five games for the Bears this year.
In 2023-24, Hofer tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in 40 AHL games with the Bears. He was a black ace for Hershey during their run to a second consecutive Calder Cup Championship.
