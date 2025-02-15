Rush Game Notes: February 15, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, rides a season-long five-game winning streak into its midnight matchup with the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Matt Radomsky turned away all 28 shots he faced as the Rush blanked the Maine Mariners 4-0 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. After a first period which saw the Mariners outshoot the Rush 10-3, Rapid City's offense turned up the heat in the second. Billy Constantinou scored after being sprung out of the penalty box just 1:26 into the period. Connor Mylymok doubled the lead on a wraparound goal midway through the second. The Rush added another insurance goal early in the third off Parker Bowman's backdoor wrist shot. Blake Bennett closed out the scoring with an empty netter.

TWO (ACTUALLY, ONE) MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT

This weekend of Rush hockey brings a never-before-seen twist: a game played at midnight. Saturday's contest between the Rush and Maine begins at 11:59 p.m. It is the first midnight game in team history.

JUST TAKE FIVE

The Rush is now riding a season-long five-game winning streak after last night's shutout performance. It was the first home shutout for Rapid City since Lukas Parik on December 27, 2021 against Utah.

HE DESERVED THIS ONE

After coming within 21 seconds of blanking the Idaho Steelheads six days earlier, Matt Radomsky completed his shutout bid against Maine last night. The Rush had to work for it, too: Maine received a third-period power play and had their goaltender pulled for three full minutes. Over his last three appearances, Radomsky is 3-0 with 74 saves on 76 shots.

FROM THE BOX TO THE BOARD

For the second time this season- the first being November 9th against Kansas City- Billy Constantinou scored a goal within seconds of being released from the penalty box. Both instances have stood as game-winning goals. Constantinou leads the Rush with four GWGs this season.

HE MUST LOVE LOBSTER

Matt Radomsky earned his second professional shutout last night against Maine. Amazingly, both shutouts have come against the Mariners, a team the Rush has only faced five times in its history.

OPE, HE SCORED AGAIN

Blake Bennett put last night's game away with an empty-netter in the final 30 seconds, bringing his season total to eight goals and 16 points in 12 games. He has pointed in all five games on the winning streak.

