Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-26-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Worcester Railers (21-20-2-4) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. The first game will feature the 16th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game, presented by My Community Credit Union. Puck drop is at 5:00 PM.

Comeback Falls Short: The Americans battled back twice on Friday night, falling short in a 5-3 loss to the Worcester Railers at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Worcester owned the first period, scoring three times. Anthony Callin (14), Matt DeMelis (4), and Jordan Kaplan provided the Railers offense as all three goals were scored in a span of two and a half minutes. The Railers held the Americans to just eight shots in the opening frame (14-8). The Americans cut into the Worcester lead, scoring two times in the second frame. Artyom Kulakov, who had a big night for the Americans scored his fifth goal of the season to cut the lead to 3-1 at the 4:43 mark. Liam Gorman scored his first of the night late in the period on a rebound to cut the advantage to 3-2, and the Americans were back in business headed to the final frame down only a goal. Anthony Callin scored his second of the night just 48 seconds into the final period to put Worcester back up by two goals 4-2. However, the Americans wouldn't go quietly. Liam Gorman had his best night in an Allen sweater netting his second of the game and fifth of the season to cut the lead to 4-3 with less than three and a half minutes to go. The Americans would pull the goaltender late in the third to get the extra attacker on the ice but it would be Worcester adding an empty net goal to defeat the Americans 5-3 on Valentines Day in Allen.

Limited Chances: The Americans went 0-for-2 on the power play on Friday night held to just five shots total. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with seven power play goals. The Americans power play ranks 16th overall in the league at 18.8 % (26-for-138). Allen is 18th overall on home ice at 18.1 % (13-for-72). The Worcester Railers have the number one ranked road power play in the league at 26.2 % (15-for-75).

Richardson makes first start in over a month: Americans netminder Luke Richardson made his first start since January 10th taking the loss on Friday night. In 58 minutes, he allowed four goals on 36 shots.

Blaisdell streak extended: Americans rookie forward Harrison Blaisdell extended his point streak to a team-leading four games with an assist on Friday night. Over that stretch he has three goals and one assist.

Comparing Allen and Worcester

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-14-4-0

Away: 7-12-3-1

Overall: 13-26-7-1

Last 10: 3-6-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Spencer Asuchak

Assists: (30) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (45) Brayden Watts

+/-: (0) Miko Matikka

PIM's: (71) Nick Isaacson

Worcester Railers:

Home: 11-11-2-3

Away: 10-9-0-1

Overall: 21-20-2-4

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Worcester Railers Leaders:

Goals: (23) Anthony Repaci

Assists: (32) Connor Welsh

Points: (47) Anthony Repaci

+/-: (+6) Connor Welsh

PIM's (79) Kolby Johnson

