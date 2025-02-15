Grizzlies Gameday: Fishing Night at Maverik Center

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads (24-16-6-1, 55 points, .585 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (16-25-4-2, 38 points, .404 point %)

Date: February 15, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621380-2025-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 17, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 3:10 pm.

Saturday's Matchup

It's the second of a three-game series and the eighth of nine regular season meetings between the Mountain division rivals. Utah is 2-4-1 vs Idaho this season and 1-2-1 at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies are 11-9-1-2 over their last 23 games. Utah has scored a second period goal in 27 of their last 33 games. The Grizzlies have 17 goals in the second period over their last 11 games. 5 of Utah's last 9 games have gone past regulation. Six of Utah's last nine games have been decided by one goal.

Grizzlies Recent Standouts

Reed Lebster has a point in 5 straight games and 9 of his last 12 games. In 7 games in February Lebster has 4 goals and 4 assists. The 8 points are the most that Lebster has scored in a single month this season. Neil Shea has a point in 4 straight games. Shea leads Utah with 19 goals in 30 games this season. Keaton Mastrodonato has 1 goal and 10 assists in his last 11 games. Jake Barczewski appeared in 3 games in Utah's recently completed road trip and had a .949 save percentage and a 2.26 goals against average.

Games This Homestand at Maverik Center

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 - Reed Lebster and Neil Shea each scored an unassisted goal. Idaho got 1 goal and 1 assist from Connor MacEachern and 2 assists from Jason Horvath. Bryan Thomson stopped 35 of 37 and a penalty shot from Neil Shea with 4.5 seconds left in regulation. Utah outshot Idaho 37 to 27.

Saturday - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fishing Night.

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 AFCU Tickets. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Jake Barczewski Has Been Awesome in Net

Grizzlies goaltender Jake Barczewski has been stellar for Utah since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since January 1, 2025 he has a record of 7-4-1-1 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average. Barczewski has a .924 save percentage in 5 games in February.

Neil Shea Has Saturday Night Fever

Neil Shea has an overtime game winning goal in each of Utah's last two Saturdays to give Utah 4-3 victories. Shea scored 2:46 into overtime for Utah's 4-3 win on February 1 vs Idaho. Shea scored 7 seconds into overtime at Tulsa on February 8 to give Utah, you guessed it, a 4-3 win. Shea has 19 goals in 30 games this season. Shea set a new personal career high in goals as he passed the 18 goals he scored 18 in 64 games for the 2023-24 Newfoundland Growlers.

Penalty Kill Has Been Strong.

Utah is 25 for 28 on the penalty kill over their last 8 games. Utah's penalty kill is 23 for 25 vs Idaho this season.

Utah is 10 for 37 on the power play over their last 12 games. Utah has 14 power play goals in their last 17 games.

Grizzlies Points Leaders

Derek Daschke (9g, 27a) and Neil Shea (19g, 17a) are tied for the club lead with 36 points. Briley Wood has 33 points (13g, 20a). Shea has a point in 23 of 30 games this season and a goal in 16 of 30. Daschke has a point in 24 of 40 games. Daschke and Keaton Mastrodonato are each tied for the team lead with 9 multiple point games.

Recent Transactions

February 15 - Defenseman Andrew Nielsen suspended by Utah.

February 15 - Forward Cole Fonstad recalled by Colorado (AHL).

February 13 - Goaltender Adam Scheel reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 13 - Forward Cade Neilson was suspended by team and removed from roster. Neilson joined the EIHL's Glasgow Clan according to Elite Prospects.

February 12 - Defenseman Bryan Yoon was recalled to Colorado (AHL). Yoon has 19 points (7g, 12a) in 32 games with Utah this season.

February 6 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Lincoln Erne in a trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Forward Cameron Buhl.

February 4 - Forward Chad Hillebrand was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 21 - Grizzlies release defenseman Hunter Warner.

Milestones

Dylan Fitze appeared in his 300 th regular season professional game at Wichita on February 13, 2025. Fitze has scored 76 goals and 73 assists as a pro. Fitze has played in 170 regular season games with Utah, scoring 47 goals and 51 assists. He has also appeared in 24 playoff games with Utah, scoring 9 goals and 3 assists.

Broadcaster Tyson Whiting called his 500 th game with the Grizzlies on February 14 vs Idaho, including playoffs. Whiting has been the "Voice of the Grizzlies" since the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.

Aaron Aragon has played in 98 ECHL games in his career. If he plays in the next couple of games he will reach 100 games on Monday, February 17 vs Idaho.

Games vs Idaho This Season

Utah is 2-4-1 vs Idaho this season. Neil Shea has 4 goals vs Idaho this season. Briley Wood has 2 goals and 2 assists. For Idaho they are led by Connor MacEachern, who has 4 goals and 4 assists in 5 games vs Utah as well as Brendan Hoffman, who has 3 goals and 5 assists. Idaho goaltender Ben Kraws has a 4-0 record vs Utah this season with a 1.24 goals against average and a .960 save percentage.

October 18, 2024 - Utah 2 Idaho 7. Mick Messner and Neil Shea each scored a second period goal for Utah. Idaho got 2 goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and 1 goal and 1 assist from Thomas Caron, Connor MacEachern and Connor Punnett. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, Idaho was 1 for 2. Idaho outshot Utah 39 to 28. Utah goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 32 of 39. Idaho's Ben Kraws saved 26 of 28.

January 3, 2025 - Utah 4 Idaho 1 - Andrew Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 28 of 29. Cody Corbett had 2 assists. Grizzlies got goals from Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Nielsen and Neil Shea. Utah outshot Idaho 41 to 29.

January 4, 2025 - Utah 2 Idaho 3 - Briley Wood scored two first period goals for Utah. Jake Barczewski stopped 31 of 34. Utah went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Connor Mayer led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

January 31, 2025 - Idaho 2 Utah 1 (OT) - Both teams had 34 shots on goal. Idaho's Ben Kraws made 33 saves, Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 32 Steelheads shots. Adam Berg scored for Utah 17:41 into the second period. Andrei Bakanov scored a first period goal for Idaho and Hank Crone got the OT game winner 1:27 in. Idaho was 0 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

February 1, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 4 (OT) - Neil Shea scored the overtime game winner for Utah 2:46 in. Cole Fonstad had 2 goals and Chad Hillebrand delivered his first professional goal. Keaton Mastrodonato had 2 assists and 10 shots on goal. Utah outshot Idaho 42 to 37. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and had 1 shorthanded goal. Idaho's power play was 0 for 3. Jake Barczewski stopped 34 of 37 in net to earn his team leading 6 th victory. Reece Harsch had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead Idaho. Andrei Bakanov and Hank Crone added goals for the Steelheads.

February 3, 2025 - Idaho 7 Utah 0 - Ben Kraws earned his first professional shutout for Idaho.

February 14, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 - Reed Lebster and Neil Shea each scored an unassisted goal. Idaho got 1 goal and 1 assist from Connor MacEachern and 2 assists from Jason Horvath. Bryan Thomson stopped 35 of 37 and a penalty shot from Neil Shea with 4.5 seconds left in regulation. Utah outshot Idaho 37 to 27.

February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fishing Night.

February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Lebster, Manning and Gallant Line Has Produced a Lot Lately

The forward line of Reed Lebster, Luke Manning and Cole Gallant has produced goals and scoring chances over the last 5 games. Lebster has a current 5 game point streak (4g, 3a) and is a +6 in that stretch. Luke Manning has 2 goals and 1 assist and is a +4 in his last 5 games. Cole Gallant has 1 assist and is a +6 in his last 5 games. All 3 forwards were plus performers on February 14 vs Idaho as Gallant was a +2 and Lebster and Manning were each a +1. Lebster led all skaters with 9 shots on goal on February 14.

Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies have scored 4 or more goals in all 16 wins this season. Utah is 12-1-0-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 25-28 on the penalty kill over their last 8 games. Utah is 10 for 37 on the power play over their last 12 games. Utah has 14 power play goals in their last 17 games. Utah has scored first in four of their last 5 games. Utah has a second period goal in 27 of their last 33 games and they have 16 second period goals over their last 10 games. Utah is 16-2-1 when they score 4 or more in a game and 6-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 86 goals in their last 24 games. 61 of Utah's 146 goals have come in the second period.

Grizzlies 2024-25 Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 47 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season. Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the three forwards who have not missed a game this season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (6): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Dilan Savenkov.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 16-25-4-2

Home record: 9-11-3-1

Road record : 6-14-1-1

Win percentage : .404

Standings Points : 38

Last 10 : 4-3-1-2

Streak : 0-1-0-1

Goals per game : 3.11 (15 th) Goals for : 146

Goals against per game : 4.09 (28 th) Goals Against : 192

Shots per game : 31.15 (13 th)

Shots against per game : 34.72 (26 th)

Power Play : 29 for 146 - 19.9 % (12 th)

Penalty Kill : 101 for 139 - 72.7 % (29 th)

Penalty Minutes : 500. 10.64 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 4.

Record When Scoring First: 12-4-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 4-21-2.

Record in One Goal Games : 5-3-4-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 4-0-4-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (19)

Assists : Derek Daschke (27)

Points : Daschke (36)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+7)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (15)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists : Daschke/Mastrodonato (10)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner/Shea (130)

Shooting Percentage : Shea (14.6 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Mastrodonato/Shea (2)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (8)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.903)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.53)

Streaks

Goals: Reed Lebster, Neil Shea (1)

Assists:

Points (2 or more): Lebster (5) Shea (4)

