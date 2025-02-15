Railers Stun Americans with 4-3 Comeback Win
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
Allen, TX - The Worcester Railers HC (22-20-2-4 50pts) beat the Allen Americans (13-26-7-2, 35pts), on Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in the shootout in front of a crowd of 5,880 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center taking on the Allen Americans on Sunday, February 16th at 2:10 CST.
Allen scored the first two goals of the game in the first period both coming off the stick of Kamerin Nault (2-0-2) leading them into the second period with the 2-0 lead. The Railers grabbed their first of the night from Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) 2:01 into the second period. Allen then extended their lead to 3-1 as Brayden Guy (1-0-1) scored a power play goal 4:11 into the second. The Railers scored two goals within the final six minutes of the third period to tie this one up and force overtime. The goals came from Ryan Dickinson (1-0-1), and Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1). Overtime was not enough Saturday night as neither team found the back of the net, leading to a shootout. Connor Welsh scored the game winning shootout goal leading the Railers to a 4-3 win.
Allen jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead as Kamerin Nault (2nd, 3rd) scored both first period goals for the Americans. Nault's first came 6:22 into the first, then followed up just over 10 and a half minutes later as he scored again on an odd man rush with 2:02 left in the first. Shots favored Allen 14-7 in the first period.
Worcester got their first goal of the night from Tyler Kobryn (3rd) making it a 2-1 game just over two minutes into the first period. Allen would then jump back out to a two-goal lead as Brayden Guy (11th) scored on an Allen power play. Neither team scored again in the second as the game went into the third with Allen leading 3-1. Shots favored Worcester 14-11 in the second.
After an exchange in which Worcester Railer Head Coach and General Manager Nick Tuzzolino taped the knob of goaltender Michael Bullion's stick, the Railers found new life. Worcester got within one again in the third period as Ryan Dickinson (1st) scored 14:11 into the third period on a wrist shot to beat Americans goalie Dylan Wells blocker side. The Railers then went to the empty net late in the third and successfully scored with the extra skater on the ice. Jordan Kaplan tied the game at 3-3 following a scrum for the puck in front. Kaplan was the final goal scorer of regulation, leading to overtime. Shots favored Worcester 11-6 in the third and 32-31 in regulation.
Seven minutes of free hockey was not enough tonight as neither team was able to net one in the overtime frame. A shootout would decide Saturday's winner. Connor Welsh scored the game winning goal in the shootout with a puck through Wells' legs as the Railers finished off the 4-3 comeback victory over Allen. Shots favored Allen 4-3 in overtime and favored Worcester 36-35 in the game.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1, 4 shots), 2nd Star: Kamerin Nault (2-0-2, +2, 3 shots), 1st Star: Connor Welsh (0-1-1, +1, 3 shots)... Final shots favored Worcester 36-35... Dylan Wells (7-6-0-2) made 32 saves on 35 shots for Allen... Michael Bullion (10-12-0-2) made 32 saves on 35 shots for Worcester, while Hugo Ollas served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-1 on the power play while Allen went 1-for-6... Matthew Boudens (IR), Mark Cheremeta (DNP), Kalbore Dunn (DNP), Anthony Repaci (DNP), and Kolby Johnson (SUSP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 6... The Railers are now 3-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Americans and 3-0-0-0 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center against Allen.
