K-Wings Fall to Komets in One-Goal Affair
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-25-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (28-16-2-0) Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-1.
Zach Okabe (12) scored the game's opening goal at the 2:00 mark of the first. Jay Keranen (3) scooped up a loose puck behind the net and shifted it to Josh Bloom (7) at the bottom of the left circle, who sent it out front where Okabe was sitting net front to redirect the puck five-hole.
Fort Wayne answered with a goal at the 14:52 mark with an extra-attacker on after a delayed penalty.
The Komets then took the lead with a goal at the 5:10 mark of the second frame.
Ty Young (8-7-0-1) was outstanding in net, making 45 saves on 47 shots faced in defeat. Kalamazoo went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Kalamazoo heads to Fort Wayne Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST Sunday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for the second half of the home-and-home set.
--
The Wizards, Wands and Wings ticket package is back this year! Join us, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, as the K-Wings take on the Iowa Heartlanders, and get 4 tickets, 4 lightning bolt necklaces and 1 free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.
