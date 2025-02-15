Staios Assigned to Sweden, Riedell Heads Overseas

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the following transactions:

Defenseman Nathan Staios has been assigned by the NHL's Florida Panthers to Vimmerby HC (HockeyAllsvenskan) in Sweden

Defenseman Will Riedell has notified the team he will be pursuing an opportunity overseas

Staios, 23, has recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 35 games with the Ghost Pirates this season. The Atlanta, GA, native has spent the past three seasons in the ECHL, appearing with the Florida Everblades and Newfoundland Growlers. In his pro career, including six AHL games with Utica, Staios has suited up for 140 contests, scoring 17 goals and adding 42 assists. He won a Kelly Cup in 2022-23 with the Everblades and was selected to be an ECHL All-Star last season.

Riedell, 28, currently ranks sixth among Ghost Pirates players in points with 28 (eight goals, 20 assists) this season. In 93 ECHL games, the Greensboro, NC, native has notched 15 goals and 34 assists. He originally joined the Ghost Pirates in the 2022-23 season, playing 15 games, before signing a two-year AHL deal with the San Jose Barracuda. Riedell played with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and Rapid City Rush last season.

