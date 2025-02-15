Scott Burt Returns to the Rush
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Saturday that after a ten-week-long medical leave of absence, Head Coach and General Manager Scott Burt has returned to the Rush.
Burt is back with his team after over a month of treatments for a cancerous brain tumor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He plans to watch tonight's game as a spectator.
"I am excited to be back in Rapid City and with the team after a long ten weeks," said Burt. "I stayed connected with the coaches throughout my leave, and personally, I worked to get myself in the best possible position mentally and physically. Peter and Chad have done a great job building the team. I look forward to slowly integrating myself back into the group, and I cannot wait for the next opportunity to get back behind the bench."
Burt, encouraged by the Rush's medical staff and his wife, Audrey, underwent medical testing in early December. That is when he first learned of his brain tumor, leading to his decision to temporarily step away. Before making it to the Mayo Clinic, Burt had emergency brain surgery to remove part of the tumor on December 6th in Rapid City.
At the Mayo Clinic, Burt recently completed 30 radiation treatments. He is scheduled to make a return trip for re-evaluation in mid-March.
While Burt was away from home, the support from the local and hockey communities was endless. Boss' Pizza and Chicken in Rapid City held a fundraiser for him in January which raised over $3,000, all of which went to the family. While in Minnesota, numerous National Hockey League coaches reached out to Burt and hosted him at Minnesota Wild games.
"Every day, I have been amazed by Burtie's progress and demeanor as he faces the toughest battle of his life," said Rush President Jared Reid. "His positive attitude, constant confidence, and limitless energy only continues to prove that he is one-of-a-kind. The entire Rush and Spire Hockey family is thrilled for Burtie, Audrey, and Sophie. We look forward to seeing Burtie on our bench in the near future."
Burt, 48, is in his fourth season with Rapid City. The Rush hired 'Burtie' on July 7, 2021 as the fourth Head Coach in team history. On June 21, 2022, Burt received the General Manager title and has held it ever since.
