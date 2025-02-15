Mavericks Win Scoreless Game in Shootout
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 1-0 in a shootout to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer arena on Saturday night.
A low-scoring first period saw no goals, with Tulsa out shooting Kansas City 7-5.
The deadlock remained in the middle period, with Jack LaFontaine and Talyn Boyko both making nine saves.
Kansas City outshot the Oilers 9-5 in the third period.
The Mavericks had the lion share of the chances in the overtime frame, but Boyko stopped all five opportunities. Tulsa had one shot during the extra period.
Cade Borchardt scored on the Mavericks' first attempt while the Oilers couldn't solve LaFontaine on three chances, giving Kansas City the second point.
The Oilers and Mavericks close a three-game series tomorrow, Feb. 16 at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2025
- Wichita Outlasts Tahoe in High-Scoring Affair - Wichita Thunder
- Lafontaine Remains a Brick Wall; Mavericks Beat Tulsa in 1-0 Shootout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Craggs Scores Two in Loss at Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller with Florida - Indy Fuel
- Lions Make It Three In A Row Against Adirondack - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Drop Defensive Showdown Against The Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Sweep Indy and Win Fifth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Win Scoreless Game in Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short Again, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Gain 2-1 Over Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Fall to Komets in One-Goal Affair - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Defeat Wheeling Nailers 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Testy Tussle Goes to Stingrays, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Scott Burt Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Carriere Recalled to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fishing Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- Staios Assigned to Sweden, Riedell Heads Overseas - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ryan Hofer Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Hershey Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: February 15, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Knight Monsters for Star Wars Night - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.