Mavericks Win Scoreless Game in Shootout

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 1-0 in a shootout to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer arena on Saturday night.

A low-scoring first period saw no goals, with Tulsa out shooting Kansas City 7-5.

The deadlock remained in the middle period, with Jack LaFontaine and Talyn Boyko both making nine saves.

Kansas City outshot the Oilers 9-5 in the third period.

The Mavericks had the lion share of the chances in the overtime frame, but Boyko stopped all five opportunities. Tulsa had one shot during the extra period.

Cade Borchardt scored on the Mavericks' first attempt while the Oilers couldn't solve LaFontaine on three chances, giving Kansas City the second point.

The Oilers and Mavericks close a three-game series tomorrow, Feb. 16 at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.