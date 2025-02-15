Cyclones' Offense Erupts, Defeat Bloomington 5-2 to End Road Trip

Bloomington, Ill. - The Cincinnati Cyclones took down the Bloomington Bison, 5-2, on Saturday night at the Grossinger Motors Arena in the final contest between the two divisional opponents. Saturday night's game saw Remy Parker extend his goal streak to three games and Dante Sheriff record another multi-point performance.

The Cyclones were the first team to find the back of the net in the contest. Defenseman Chas Sharpe made a routine dump into the Cyclones offensive zone which then took an unusual bounce off the boards. Forward Marko Sikic cashed in with Bloomington netminder Yaniv Perets out of the crease, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

Sikic's seventh goal of the season was also assisted by forward Ty Voit, who has picked up assists in three straight games. The Cyclones would take their 1-0 lead into the second period.

Bloomington Captain Eddie Matsushima scored the equalizer off a tipped shot from defenseman Ryan Siedem with 14:52 left to play in the second period.

Cyclones capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play with Chas Sharpe scoring on a one-timer off a feed from forward Dante Sheriff. The goal came with 11:53 left to go in the second. Sharpe scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season with another multi-point performance to his credit this season.

Quickly after, Dante Sheriff sped towards the net with a toe-drag shot saved by Perets. Sheriff regained control of the puck and put it in the back of the net to make it 3-1, Cyclones. Lincoln Griffin was awarded the assist on the goal that extended the lead.

With 9:37 left to go in the third period, Matsushima found the back of the net once again as soon as time expired on the Bloomington power play. The blocked initial shot found his blade that then went five hole on Vyacheslav Peksa.

Remy Parker and Tristan Ashbrook iced the game for the Cyclones, with both forwards scoring empty net goals nearing the end of the third period. Forward Curtis Hall assisted Parker's tally to extend his goal streak to three games. Sheriff picked up his third point of the game and 21st assist of the season on Ashbrook's goal.

The Cyclones head home to Heritage Bank Center for a Sunday afternoon game against the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network. The first 3,000 fans in attendance can take home a puck plush giveaway item.

