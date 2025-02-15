Komets Gain 2-1 Over Kalamazoo
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Saturday night, the Komets traveled to Kalamazoo. The Wings came out firing with a goal at 2:00, but the Komets struck back when Justin Taylor scored against his former team, with assists from Brannon McManus and Jack Dugan, to tie the game. The Komets finished the period outshooting the Wings 19-5.
In the middle frame, Anthony Petruzzelli scored the only goal of the period with his 12th at 5:20 to give the Komets a 2-1 lead. Kalamazoo killed a 5-on-3 powerplay to end the period.
In the third, goaltender Conner Unger stood firm, keeping the Wings off the board to hang on for the 2-1 victory. The Komets outshot the Wings 47-18.
