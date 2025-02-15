Carriere Recalled to Barracuda

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Gabriel Carriere has been recalled to the Barracuda.

Carriere, 24, is having a solid rookie season. The Ottawa, Ontario native has started six-straight games, earning his 14th win of the season this past Tuesday night against Utah. He is 14-9-2 in 25 appearances this year, sporting a 2.60 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Carriere played his college hockey at the University of Vermont. During his senior season, he went 13-17-3 in 33 games with a 2.79 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Carriere was named as a Hobey Baker Award Nominee as the NCAA's Top Collegiate Player. Over his four-year career with the Catamounts, Carriere went 28-47-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 88 games.

Wichita remains at home tonight at 6:05 p.m. to host Tahoe.

