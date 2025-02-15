Admirals Drop Defensive Showdown Against The Royals

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - After a week of rest, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to face the Reading Royals in a single game this weekend. The Admirals lost to the Royals 2-1, with Matt Miller scoring the go-ahead goal.

Thomas Milic received the nod for his sixth start in goal this season. He finished the night with 27 saves made off 29 shots faced.

In the initial stages of the game, the Royals opened the scoring with a goal from Shane Sellar. Norfolk subsequently increased their offensive efforts, generating several opportunities to equalize, including two power-play situations. Milic made several critical saves, recording a total of 15 stops in the period to maintain a one-goal deficit.

In the final minutes of the first period, Denis Smirnov completed a tic-tac-toe play, receiving assists from Brady Fleurent and Ryan Chyzowski, leveling the score at 1-1. This goal marked Smirnov's 16th of the season. At the end of the first twenty minutes, Reading outshot Norfolk by a margin of 16-12 as it remained tied.

Two minutes into the second period, a deflected shot by Miller found its way through the five-hole of Milic, allowing Reading to regain a 2-1 lead. Throughout the period, both teams struggled to capitalize on their power play opportunities, resulting in no changes to the score as they proceeded into the third period.

Throughout the final twenty minutes, the Admirals fired any shot they could on goal, looking for the equalizer, but the score stood the same. In desperate need of a goal, Norfolk emptied the net but to no avail as they fell.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. REA - V. Purpura (34 saves off of 35 shots faced)

2. REA - S. Sellar (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

3. REA - M. Miller (1 goal)

What's Next

The Admirals will return to Norfolk Scope next weekend to host the Maine Mariners. The first of three scheduled contests will take place on Friday at 7:05 p.m. as part of 'Salute to Service' night.

