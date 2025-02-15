Admirals Drop Defensive Showdown Against The Royals
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Reading, PA - After a week of rest, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to face the Reading Royals in a single game this weekend. The Admirals lost to the Royals 2-1, with Matt Miller scoring the go-ahead goal.
Thomas Milic received the nod for his sixth start in goal this season. He finished the night with 27 saves made off 29 shots faced.
In the initial stages of the game, the Royals opened the scoring with a goal from Shane Sellar. Norfolk subsequently increased their offensive efforts, generating several opportunities to equalize, including two power-play situations. Milic made several critical saves, recording a total of 15 stops in the period to maintain a one-goal deficit.
In the final minutes of the first period, Denis Smirnov completed a tic-tac-toe play, receiving assists from Brady Fleurent and Ryan Chyzowski, leveling the score at 1-1. This goal marked Smirnov's 16th of the season. At the end of the first twenty minutes, Reading outshot Norfolk by a margin of 16-12 as it remained tied.
Two minutes into the second period, a deflected shot by Miller found its way through the five-hole of Milic, allowing Reading to regain a 2-1 lead. Throughout the period, both teams struggled to capitalize on their power play opportunities, resulting in no changes to the score as they proceeded into the third period.
Throughout the final twenty minutes, the Admirals fired any shot they could on goal, looking for the equalizer, but the score stood the same. In desperate need of a goal, Norfolk emptied the net but to no avail as they fell.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. REA - V. Purpura (34 saves off of 35 shots faced)
2. REA - S. Sellar (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
3. REA - M. Miller (1 goal)
What's Next
The Admirals will return to Norfolk Scope next weekend to host the Maine Mariners. The first of three scheduled contests will take place on Friday at 7:05 p.m. as part of 'Salute to Service' night.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2025
- Wichita Outlasts Tahoe in High-Scoring Affair - Wichita Thunder
- Lafontaine Remains a Brick Wall; Mavericks Beat Tulsa in 1-0 Shootout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Craggs Scores Two in Loss at Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller with Florida - Indy Fuel
- Lions Make It Three In A Row Against Adirondack - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Drop Defensive Showdown Against The Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Sweep Indy and Win Fifth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Win Scoreless Game in Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short Again, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Gain 2-1 Over Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Fall to Komets in One-Goal Affair - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Defeat Wheeling Nailers 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Testy Tussle Goes to Stingrays, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Scott Burt Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Carriere Recalled to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fishing Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- Staios Assigned to Sweden, Riedell Heads Overseas - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ryan Hofer Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Hershey Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: February 15, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Knight Monsters for Star Wars Night - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Drop Defensive Showdown Against The Royals
- Stead Stands Tall in Admirals Bounce Back Win against Maine
- Maier Makes 31 Saves; Mariners Shut Out Admirals
- Fornåå Svensson Scores OT Winner, Admirals Defeat Royals
- Chyzowski Loaned Back to Norfolk by Manitoba