Heartlanders Sweep Walleye, Win Back-And-Forth Shootout Thriller, 5-4

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - In one of the most-exciting games of the season, the Iowa Heartlanders outlasted the Toledo Walleye, 5-4, in the shootout Saturday at Xtream Arena. William Rousseau stopped all three shots faced in the shootout and 34 of 38 in the game for the victory. The lone goal in the shootout came from Heartlanders forward Timmy Kent; he came in slow and slipped it around the leg of Carter Gylander (shootout loss, 23 saves).

The Heartlanders beat Toledo for the fifth time this season and swept them this weekend at Xtream Arena in front of the largest Xtream Arena crowd this February.

Both teams led twice. Iowa did not trail after tying the game at three midway through the second.

With Iowa down one in the first, Yuki Miura sniped the puck top shelf over the shoulder of Gylander to tie the score at one. Next, less than two minutes into the middle frame and on the man advantage, T.J. Walsh took advantage of a rebound off the pads of the goaltender to sink it and give the Heartlanders their first lead of the night.

Halfway through the second, Nolan Moyle tied the game at two. Two minutes later, Brandon Hawkins connected with a goal on a rocket from the right circle to give Toledo their second lead of the game.

In the next 1:02, Iowa scored twice, a major turning point, that gave the Heartlanders a 4-3 edge. Keltie Jeri-Leon scored from the goal line 14 seconds after Toledo took the lead to tie it. Next, Chris Lipe added to the score and gave Iowa the lead.

Less than two minutes into the third period, Craggs scored his second of the night to force overtime. Rousseau stopped his next 12 shots faced in the third, two in overtime and three in the shootout to win his second shootout of the year.

Iowa continues a four-game homestand vs. Toledo Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on Stick it to Cancer Night! Next week, Iowa concludes the homestand on Wed., Feb. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.