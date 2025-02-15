ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday that Idaho's Brendan Hoffmann has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #673, Idaho at Utah, on Feb. 14.

Hoffmann is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 16:38 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

