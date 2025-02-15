Craggs Scores Two in Loss at Iowa
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Coralville, IA - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Iowa Heartlanders in a shootout at Xtream Arena in game 2 of the series with a final score of 5-4.
How it Happened:
Sam Craggs kept his hot hand going and got the scoring started at 13:51 of the first period. Griffin Ness had the primary assist and Mitch Lewandowski got the secondary.
Iowa tied it at 16:15 and sent the game into the second period with a 1-1 tie.
The second period was a goal frenzy with 5 total goals, 3 of them being scored in just over a minute. First it was Iowa on the power play to take the lead just 1:11 into the second.
Toledo scored two back-to-back to give themselves the lead. Nolan Moyle got his 4th of the season and Brandon Hawkins followed with a wrister to give them a 3-2 lead.
The lead was short-lived as Iowa responded with two back-to-back goals as well just 14 seconds later to tie it. And then again, 48 seconds after that to give them the 4-3 lead heading into the third.
Sam Craggs got his second of the night just 1:10 into the third period to tie the game. The game remained 4-4 for the remainder of regulation.
In overtime, Toledo held possession of the puck for the majority of the 7-minute session. However, neither team got on the board and this one would be settled in a shootout.
Iowa got the win after 3 rounds in the shootout with a 5-4 final.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. IWA - T. Kent (SO Goal)
2. IWA - Y. Miura (1G)
3. IWA - W. Rousseau (34 SVS)
What's Next:
The Walleye are traveling to Bloomington, IL to take on the Bison tomorrow afternoon to finish out the weekend. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. EST.
