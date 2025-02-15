Thunder Hosts Knight Monsters for Star Wars Night

February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. with a rematch against Tahoe.

This is the second-ever meeting between the Thunder and the Knight Monsters. All-time, Wichita is 65-46-11 against expansion teams.

Last night, the two teams traded goals into the third period. The Thunder led 3-2, but gave up two goals in the final stanza and fell to the Knight Monsters, 4-3.

With the loss, Wichita is four points back in fourth place with 58 points. Tahoe is in second place with 62 points.

The loss snaps the Thunder's four-game point-streak while the Knight Monsters extended their streak to five, going 4-0-1 over that stretch.

Kobe Walker recorded his 16th goal of the season last night. Walker has goals in three of his last four outings and points in six-straight.

Joe Carroll gave Wichita a 3-2 lead late in the second period. He notched his 17th of the year, giving him goals in three of last four. Carroll has six points in his last four games.

Luke Grainger tallied his fourth of the season last night. He has points in four of his last five contests (2g, 4a). The rookie forward from Western Michigan has 10 points (4g, 6a) in 19 games so far this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is tied for third with 51 points...Declan Smith has points in four of his last five games (2g, 5a)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first in power play assists by a rookie (11) and tied for second with 13 power play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.75)...Wichita is 17-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 13-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

TAHOE NOTES - Simon Pinard has three goals in his last three games and recently played in his 100th career game on February 8...Sloan Stanick was named ECHL Rookie of the Month for December, tallying 21 points (8g, 13a)...Jett Jones has 16 goals on just 48 shots, putting him first in the league in shooting percentage (33.3%)...Former Thunder forward Logan Nelson has 11 points in his last 15 games...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.