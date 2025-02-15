Lions Make It Three In A Row Against Adirondack

The third game of the seven-game series between the Lions and the Adirondack Thunder took place Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York. After winning the first two games by scores of 4-1 and 2-1, the Lions were ready to extend their streak to three games.

The Thunder displayed their offensive mettle in the first period, outshooting the Lions 13-to-12. However, Trois-Rivières proved to be more adept at putting the puck in the net with goals coming from Tommy Cormier at 3:47, Jakov Novak at 13:03 and Morgan Adams-Moisan at 15:37. With less than two minutes remaining in the period Adirondack scored to narrow the gap to 3-1.

The Thunder outshot the Lions in the second period by a wider margin than in the first, 18-to-8. And they also managed to narrow the gap to 3-2 with a goal from Grant Loven at 6:38. But it took Trois-Rivières forward Isaac Dufort all of 23 seconds to respond in kind and the teams went into the second intermission with the Lions ahead 4-2.

Adirondack's Jackson Van De Leest scored at 2:09 of the third period to once again reduce the gap to one goal, but despite the Thunder continuing to dominate the shots on goal category - totaling 40 for the night - the Lions held the fort, beating the Thunder 4-3 to make it three wins in a row to start the seven-game series.

