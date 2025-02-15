Lions Make It Three In A Row Against Adirondack
February 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The third game of the seven-game series between the Lions and the Adirondack Thunder took place Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York. After winning the first two games by scores of 4-1 and 2-1, the Lions were ready to extend their streak to three games.
The Thunder displayed their offensive mettle in the first period, outshooting the Lions 13-to-12. However, Trois-Rivières proved to be more adept at putting the puck in the net with goals coming from Tommy Cormier at 3:47, Jakov Novak at 13:03 and Morgan Adams-Moisan at 15:37. With less than two minutes remaining in the period Adirondack scored to narrow the gap to 3-1.
The Thunder outshot the Lions in the second period by a wider margin than in the first, 18-to-8. And they also managed to narrow the gap to 3-2 with a goal from Grant Loven at 6:38. But it took Trois-Rivières forward Isaac Dufort all of 23 seconds to respond in kind and the teams went into the second intermission with the Lions ahead 4-2.
Adirondack's Jackson Van De Leest scored at 2:09 of the third period to once again reduce the gap to one goal, but despite the Thunder continuing to dominate the shots on goal category - totaling 40 for the night - the Lions held the fort, beating the Thunder 4-3 to make it three wins in a row to start the seven-game series.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2025
- Wichita Outlasts Tahoe in High-Scoring Affair - Wichita Thunder
- Lafontaine Remains a Brick Wall; Mavericks Beat Tulsa in 1-0 Shootout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Craggs Scores Two in Loss at Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Earn Point in Shootout Thriller with Florida - Indy Fuel
- Lions Make It Three In A Row Against Adirondack - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Drop Defensive Showdown Against The Royals - Norfolk Admirals
- Blades Sweep Indy and Win Fifth Straight - Florida Everblades
- Mavericks Win Scoreless Game in Shootout - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short Again, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Gain 2-1 Over Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne Komets
- K-Wings Fall to Komets in One-Goal Affair - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Defeat Wheeling Nailers 3-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Testy Tussle Goes to Stingrays, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Scott Burt Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Carriere Recalled to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Fishing Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 15 - ECHL
- Staios Assigned to Sweden, Riedell Heads Overseas - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ryan Hofer Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando Solar Bears from Hershey Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Doubleheader Hockey Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: February 15, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Knight Monsters for Star Wars Night - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Make It Three In A Row Against Adirondack
- Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder
- Jakov Novak Leads the Way for Lions
- Game Day #44 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières