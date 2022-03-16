Thunder Begins Busy Week Tonight in Allen

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns to action tonight to start a busy week against the Allen Americans.

Tonight is the first of three meetings this week between the two teams. Wichita hasn't played in nine days after knocking off Kansas City on March 6, 5-3. Allen is coming off a split last weekend against Tulsa.

Wichita sits at .500 with 56 points while Allen is one game above .500 with 55 points. Allen has two games in hand on the Thunder, three games in hand on Tulsa and seven games in hand on Kansas City.

Both teams have had roster changes heading into this week. Wichita was assigned forward Ostap Safin from Bakersfield and signed goaltender Bailey Brkin.

Allen traded for defenseman Nick Albano and had defenseman Nolan Kneen sent back from Charlotte. Ryan Lohin was recalled by Charlotte. The Americans also added forward Josh Winquist, who has four points (3g, 1a) in seven games since coming over from Reading.

Special teams could be a key factor this week. Wichita is 12-for-45 against Allen on the power play, operating at 26.7%. The Thunder have killed 39 out of 46 power plays for the Americans, which equates to a 84.8% kill rate.

Chad Costello leads the Americans with 62 points. Jack Combs is second with 52 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 50 points. Peter Crinella is second with 43 points.

Join us on Thursday night as we celebrate St. Hattrick's Day, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress, Nortons Brewing Company and Home Health & Hospice. The team will be wearing a special St. Patrick's Day themed-uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH auction platform.

ï»¿Fans can also participate in the Golden Goal promotion. Guess the exact time of the third Thunder goal for a chance at winning a full season ticket for the 2022-23 season. Forms will be handed out at the doors. Submit your entry at the EMC Fan Relations Table before puck drop.

On Friday night, Wichita will try to fend off the dark side as the Allen Americans come to town for Star Wars Night, presented by Wichita Youth Hockey Association. The Thunder will be wearing a special Star Wars-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting WYHA.

Fans can also buy a Star Wars family-four pack. The offer includes four premium level tickets for March 18, two light sabers and an Urban Air jump pass for just $60 ($125 value)! Use code JEDI here or purchase through the Thunder office.

Friday is also Tear Up the Stigma and Mental Health Awareness Night. We've partnered with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas to bring light to the importance of mental health and breaking the stigma surrounding it. This will occur during the second intermission after Chuck-a-Puck. Fans will be handed out paper to write down their fears, insecurities, doubts, or whatever else they feel like writing, then we will all rip up the paper at the same time and tear up the stigma.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

