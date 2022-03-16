Stingrays Acquire McAuley and Wardley from Idaho

March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today they have acquired forward Colby McAuley and defenseman Evan Wardley from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Ryan Dmowski.

McAuley, 25, is in his fifth full season of professional hockey after beginning the season in Idaho where he tallied 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 32 games. In addition, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward appeared in five games for Hershey while on a PTO, assisting on one goal on January 25th this year.

In 169 career games, McAuley recorded 51 goals and 64 assists for 115 total points with Allen, Orlando, and Idaho in the ECHL. The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta played in 41 games for San Jose and Hershey in the AHL, scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

Wardley, 27, joins the Stingrays after assisting on three goals in 22 games with Idaho this season. Additionally, the blueliner tallied one assist in four games with Syracuse and spent two games with Texas in the AHL this year.

The native of Calgary, Alberta is in his second full season of professional hockey, beginning his career in 2015 and 2016 with Wheeling before spending four seasons at the University of Lethbridge. Wardley returned to the ECHL with Idaho in 2020 and spent last year in Wheeling. In 67 games, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound blueliner has scored one goal and added eight assists.

The Stingrays return to action tonight, March 16th, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.