Steelheads Acquire Forward Ryan Dmowski from South Carolina

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Ryan Dmowski from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for forward Colby McAuley and defenseman Evan Wardley, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Dmowski, 24, played 24 games with South Carolina during the 2021-22 season, boasting 16 goals and seven assists for 23 points with three power play goals and 19 penalty minutes. The East Lyme, Conn. native leads the Stingrays in point-per-game average (0.96) while sitting second in goals and fourth in overall scoring. He also appeared in 23 games for the Hershey Bears (AHL) this year and posted 10 points (7-3-10) in his longest AHL stint of his career. Since making his professional debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Mar. 23, 2019, Dmowski owns 20 points (12-8-20) through 69 AHL games while also posting 30 points (19-11-30) in 36 ECHL games between South Carolina and the Maine Mariners during the 2019-20 campaign.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1 forward played four seasons at UMass-Lowell from 2015-16 through 2018-19, totaling 67 points (37-30-67) in 132 games with a plus-15 rating. He helped earn the 2016-17 Hockey East Championship in his sophomore season, and he led UMass-Lowell in goals and finished second in scoring during back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Dmowski played with Steelheads captain A.J. White in 2015-16 at UMass-Lowell and also forward Shawn McBride in AHL Hartford in the 2019-20 season.

McAuley, 25, played 32 games for the Steelheads this season, tallying 23 points (9-14-23) with 54 penalty minutes and a minus-11 rating. The Sherwood Park, Alb. native played parts of two seasons with the Steelheads in 2019-20 and 2021-22 and owned 35 points (17-18-35) in 51 games. In 169 ECHL contests between Idaho, the Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears beginning in 2017-18, he has 115 points (51-64-115) through 169 games with 328 penalty minutes and a minus-four rating. He was an assistant captain with the Prince George Cougars (WHL) for two seasons.

Wardley, 27, totaled three assists in 22 games with the Steelheads this season with 69 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. The Calgary, Alb. native played 31-career games in Idaho starting in the 2019-20 season and added four assists with 98 penalty minutes. Over his 67 ECHL games between Idaho and the Wheeling Nailers, he owns nine points (1-8-9) with 161 penalty minutes starting in the 2014-15 season. He was an assistant captain at the University of Lethbridge and Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL).

