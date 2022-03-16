Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-24-4-3) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (18-33-6-0)

March 16, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #55

North Charleston Coliseum | North Charleston, SC

Referees: Sam Heidemann (22)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

STINGRAYS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (7-4-1-1) Home: (3-2-1-0) Away: (4-2-0-1)

Last Meeting:

March 11, 2022 Greenville 4 at South Carolina 1

Next Meeting:

March 30, 2022 Greenville at South Carolina

QUICK BITS

SUNDAY SHUTOUT:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Icemen on Sunday afternoon in a 2-0 shutout victory in Jacksonville. The first goal couldn't come much earlier, Max Zimmer struck just 0:30 into the game giving the Rabbits a 1-0 lead that they held onto for most of the night. It looked as though the goal less than one minute into the game would be the night's only score, however an empty net opportunity down the line proved otherwise. With just 0:44 remaining in the game, Brett Kemp tossed a puck into Jacksonville's empty net leading to the 2-0 final score.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

The Swamp Rabbits travel across the state to take on the Stingrays on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Stingrays hold seventh place in the South Division, posting a 18-33-6-0 record. Andrew Cherniwchan leads Stingrays in scoring, recording 39 points in 48 games this season(18g, 21a). Ryan Bednard has been the primary netminder for the Stingrays, appearing in 30 games, posting a 12-16-3-0 record, 3.11GAA and .898SV%. Bednard ranks second in the ECHL for the most losses of any goaltender, additionally he has recorded the 4th most minutes and is the league leader with three shootout wins.

NACHO TIME:

Justin Nachbaur makes a return to the Swamp Rabbits after a stint in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers, his first career trip to the AHL. Nachbaur appeared in six games with the Checkers. This season in Greenville, Nachbaur has posted seven points in nine games (4g, 3a).

SOMETHIN' BOUT BRETT:

Brett Kemp has been on fire and the opponents can't quite keep up. Over the course of the last 10 games, Kemp has recorded 14 points (7g, 7a) and is currently on a three game point streak (3g, 2a). Kemp is the second leading scorer for the Swamp Rabbits this season, posting 37 points in 29 games (17g, 20a).

IMMACULATE IGGY:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham has found his groove. Ingham was named ECHL goaltender of the week for March 7-13, while going 2-0 with a 0.50GAA, .983SV% and one shutout. Ingham's groove however, extends beyond this week. He is 3-1 in the month of march stopping an impressive 113/119 shots he has faced. Ingham is 8-5-1-1 on the season, holding a 2.82GAA and .906SV%

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Rabbits travel to Norfolk for a three game set with the Admirals beginning on Friday at 7:30pm. The Admirals hold sixth place in the South Division with an 18-29-2-3 record. Norfolk has struggled on both sides of the puck for much of the season, ranking 26th in the ECHL in the goals for category and 25th in goals against, they have been outscored 202-145 by opponents this season. Alex Tonge has been the primary scorer for the Admirals, recording 46 points in his 50 games this season (24g, 22a). Dylan Wells has seen most of the action in goal, boasting an 12-15-1-1 record, 3.67GAA and .895SV%.

