ECHL Transactions - March 16
March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 16, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Mike Gornall, F
Newfoundland:
C.J. Hayes, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Tim Theocharidis, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Hall, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)
Cincinnati:
Add Luc Brown, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Chase Zieky, F traded to Greenville
Delete Matt Tugnutt, F traded to Greenville
Delete Colby McAuley, F traded to South Carolina
Delete Evan Wardley, D traded to South Carolina
Iowa:
Add Russell Jordan, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Jacksonville:
Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Brendan Soucie, F added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Maine:
Add Tyler Ward, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
Reading:
Add Will MacKinnon, D activated from reserve
Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)
South Carolina:
Add Evan Wardley, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Ryan Dmowski, F traded to Idaho
Tulsa:
Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Delete Wyatt Trumbley, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Nick Minerva, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Bailey Brkin, G activated from reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Rodrigue, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
Worcester:
Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
