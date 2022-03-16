ECHL Transactions - March 16

March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 16, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Mike Gornall, F

Newfoundland:

C.J. Hayes, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tim Theocharidis, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Joe Masonius, D recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Hall, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/5)

Cincinnati:

Add Luc Brown, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Chase Zieky, F traded to Greenville

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F traded to Greenville

Delete Colby McAuley, F traded to South Carolina

Delete Evan Wardley, D traded to South Carolina

Iowa:

Add Russell Jordan, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Jacksonville:

Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Brendan Soucie, F added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Maine:

Add Tyler Ward, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

Reading:

Add Will MacKinnon, D activated from reserve

Delete Patrick McNally, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/14)

South Carolina:

Add Evan Wardley, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Ryan Dmowski, F traded to Idaho

Tulsa:

Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Delete Wyatt Trumbley, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Nick Minerva, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Bailey Brkin, G activated from reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Rodrigue, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

Worcester:

Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

