Lomurno Selected to Wichita Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

March 16, 2022







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that General Manager Joel T. Lomurno has been selected to the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

A native of Moorestown, New Jersey, Lomurno graduated from St. Joseph's Prep High School in 1988 and La Salle University in Philadelphia in 1992.

He started with the Thunder in 1993 as an intern and is in his 29th season with the team. Following the internship, he has worked in almost every department within the organization. Lomurno moved into ticket sales in 1994 and eventually became the Director of Public Relations and play-by-play announcer through 2004, when he was promoted to assistant general manager. During that time, he even dressed for two games as emergency goaltender.

Lomurno became general manager of the Thunder in 2008, and was charged with running both the Thunder and the expansion Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association of Professional Baseball, until the Wingnuts were sold to a local ownership group in 2010.

Lomurno was twice named Central Hockey League Public Relations Executive of the Year (2000 and 2006) and was a finalist for the CHL Executive of the Year Award in both 2013 and 2014.

Lomurno and his wife, Miranda, have two daughters, Cincy (6) and Charlotte (1).

