Shepard Stops 30, Rabbits Fall to Stingrays 1-0

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Despite 30 shots on goal, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short of finding a tying goal as they fell to the South Carolina Stingray 1-0 on Wednesday Night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

After a number of early chances for both sides, South Carolina scored at the 11:40 mark of the first period, as Karl Boudrias walked into the crease and slid the puck into the Greenville goal for his fourth of the season.

In the second, Greenville outshot the Stingrays, 14-10, in the frame, but could not find a leveling goal. Greenville would kill of both of the penalties it faced in the period.

Despite three power-play opportunities in the third, the Swamp Rabbits failed to find the goal that would breakup the shutout, as South Carolina's Hunter Shepard would secure the victory with a 30-save performance.

Greenville travels to Norfolk, VA on Friday night for the first road meeting with the Norfolk admirals at 7:30 p.m.

