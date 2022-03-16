Yeamans, Griffin Score in Loss to K-Wings

Cincinnati, OH - Matheson Iacopelli provided the Wings with a three point outing that forced the Cyclones just short of a win, as the 'Clones fell 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon in front of 5,158 screaming kids on Field Trip Day.

The Cyclones are 30-22-3-0 on the season. Kalamazoo jumps a game over .500 with a 28-27 mark.

- Kyle Blaney picked up the game's first goal past the midway point of the second period, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead on a cross-ice feed from Matheson Iacopelli to get past Michael Houser.

- Cincinnati responded less than 90 seconds later. Gino Esteves forced a turnover in the right attacking corner, then forced the puck to Brandon Yeamans in front of the goal for the rookie forward to grab his fourth goal this season, making it 1-1 at the 13:56 mark of the second.

- Lincoln Griffin gave the 'Clones a 2-1 edge early in the third period, crashing the net to redirect the puck in for his 19th goal of the season. Griffin used his skate to angle the puck past Trevor Gorsuch, which prompted the goal to be put under review, but ultimately counting.

- Iacopelli tied the contest by getting his own rebound 5:25 into the third period for his 10th goal of the year. Less than four minutes later, the fourth year pro scored again, this time on the power play from the right circle to give Kalamazoo the 3-2 advantage.

- Only one power play was afforded to the 'Clones in the game, which came nearly 58 minutes in. Cincinnati had a 6-on-4 advantage at one point with Houser to the bench, but were unable to solve Gorsuch in the dying minutes.

- Justin Vaive dropped the gloves early in the third frame with Anthony Collins. The Cyclones have 33 fighting majors this season.

- Houser made 22 saves for the Cyclones, while Gorsuch collected 26 stops for Kalamazoo

The Cyclones continue their three game homestand Friday against the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:30PM.

