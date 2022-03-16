Oilers Tread Water in Overtime Loss

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers lost 4-3 in overtime to Kansas City at Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Trumbley opened the scoring 11:27 in, driving home a high-slot chance to give the Oilers an early lead.

Ryan Olsen leveled things 1-1, banking the puck off the post past Daniel Mannella 53 seconds into the middle frame. Bailey Conger tapped in a feed from Reid Perpeluk 1:10 after, giving Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

Jimmy Soper tied the game 2-2, finishing a net-mouth scramble 7:06 into the final period. John Schiavo restored the Mavericks' one-goal lead, spinning a chance below the circles and through Mannella's five hole with 6:55 remaining. Adam Pleskach forced overtime with 52 seconds on the clock, taking advantage of pandemonium in front of the net to beat a sprawling Danill Chechelev.

Former Oiler Darik Angeli finished the game 4-3 1:18 into overtime, tucking a five-hole chance to give Kansas City the second point.

The Oilers head to Allen, TX, squaring off against the Americans in a crucial game on Thursday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m.

