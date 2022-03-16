K-Wings Temper Storm, Beat Cyclones on the Road

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (28-27-0-0) dug deep, jumping on the backs of Matheson Iacopelli and Trevor Gorsuch in the third, en route to beating the Cincinnati Cyclones (30-24-3-0) at Heritage Bank Center on Wednesday, 3-2.

Iacopelli (11) was in on every goal for the K-Wings in the morning game, none more important this season than his game winning one-timer on the power play at the 9:13 mark of the third. Tanner Sorenson (29) and Justin Murray (15) assisted on the goal.

Gorsuch (15-18-0-0) continued his strong play in this one, making 26 saves in the contest. Gorsuch has now won four straight and has surrendered two goals or less over his past five starts.

Kyle Blaney (10) kicked off the game's scoring at the 12:29 mark of the second. The play was beautifully set up from end to end, as Murray absorbed a huge hit in the defensive zone just after finding Logan Lambdin (16). The rookie then found Iacopelli (10) streaking down the left wing, who then saucered a perfect pass to Blaney on the doorstep.

Cincinnati then tied it at one just a minute and twenty seven seconds later, and the game stayed tied until the 2:54 mark of the third. That's when the Cyclones scored on a controversial goal that was reviewed and upheld.

But Kalamazoo didn't stop the motor, and scored to tie it up at two just two minutes and twenty nine seconds later. Again, it was Iacopelli. This time Logan Lambdin (17) slung the puck out from behind the left post onto the stick of Eric Kattleus (5), and Iacopelli (10) buried the rebound just moments after Kattelus' shot rebounded right to his stick.

The K-Wings killed off the only penalty assessed in the final minutes of the game to seal the victory.

Kalamazoo now heads into the Green Ice game on Friday at Wings Event Center winners of four of their last five games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST versus Iowa.

