Thunder Falls in Allen, 4-1

ALLEN, TX - Wichita opened up a busy week on Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to Allen at CUTX Event Center.

Stefan Fournier recorded his ninth of the season while Michal Stinil and Cam Clarke collected helpers.

Philip Beaulieu opened up the scoring just five minutes into the game. He fired a shot from the right point through a screen and beat Jake Theut to make it 1-0.

Jared Bethune made it 2-0 at 13:07 when he stole the puck behind the net and tucked it past Theut for his first of the game.

Fournier cut the lead to one with a power play goal at 19:18. Stinil caught a pass at the left point, zipped it to Fournier and he tipped it past Luke Peressini.

In the second, Allen held the Thunder to just two shots. Bethune found a rebound near the right post at 16:24 and beat Theut for his second of the contest.

The Thunder generated more chances in the third, but Peressini made some tough saves. J.C. Campagna made it 4-1 at 14:53, scoring off the rush with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Wichita has power play goals in five-straight games.

Fournier has points in five-straight and goals in three of his last four games. Stinil has points in his last six and helpers over his last five games. Clarke has four assists in his last two outings.

The Thunder returns home on Thursday night to host Toledo at 7:05 p.m.

