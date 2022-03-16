Three Games. Three Nights. All at Colisée Vidéotron

The Lions return home after a brief trip to Newfoundland where the team faced their Canadian rivals the Growlers. Playing four games in five days, the Lions finished the road trip with a 1-3-0 record.

Earlier today the Laval Rocket announced they are returning forward Shawn St-Amant to Trois-Rivières. Keep in mind that St-Amant was a key component of coach Éric Bélanger's roster with 15 goals and eight assists in 29 games. Three players will also be joining the team: Zachary Brooks, Cooper Jones and Max Kaufman.

The Lions will be busy this week: Three games in three nights against three different teams. Puck drop for tonight's game against the Worcester Railers is 7:00 p.m. Thursday night's opponents will be the Newfoundland Growlers and on Friday it will be the Maine Mariners.

Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action on TVA Sports and 106.9 FM.

Players to watch :

Lions forward Cédric Desruisseaux has nine points (two goals and seven assists) in his last five games.

Railers forward Jordan Smotherman has 25 goals and 19 assists in 45 games this season.

