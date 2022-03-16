Kotyk Earns First Win Behind Shepard's Shutout
March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Hunter Shepard backstopped the South Carolina Stingrays (19-33-6-0) to a 1-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-24-4-3) behind a 30-save shutout on Wednesday at the North Charleston Coliseum. This win is Brenden Kotyk's first ECHL win as a head coach.
Karl Boudrias broke through midway into the opening stanza with his fourth tally of the year. Alex Brink picked up a rebounded shot from Connor Moore and fed Boudrias who made a dash to the end line, flipping the puck off a defender and in for the 1-0 lead. Boudrias' goal served as the only one in Wednesday's low scoring affair.
The Stingrays return to action Friday, March 18th, at 7:05 p.m. as the team heads north to take on the Worcester Railers for the sixth time in franchise history at the DCU Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.