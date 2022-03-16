Blades Shocked by 5-4 OT Loss
March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Despite scoring three goals in the first period on Wednesday night, the Everblades (32-17-5-4) took a 5-4 defeat in overtime at the hands of the Jacksonville Icemen (33-19-2-2) inside Hertz Arena.
The teams began the seesaw battle by trading power-play goals between Jacksonville's Craig Martin (2:49) and Alex Aleardi of the Everblades (3:37). In his first game back in Florida after a stint with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, Zach Solow scored just ten seconds after Aleardi's tally as the Blades pulled ahead 2-1. Dylan Vander Esch doubled the Florida lead at 3-1 with a bar-down blast at 8:13 to conclude the first period's scoring.
During the second period, Jake Elmer brought the Icemen within one at 3-2 after banging in a centering feed from Brendan Harris exactly nine minutes in. Jacksonville's equalizing goal was cashed in by Ben Hawerchuk (12:22) with a near circle conversion during an odd-man rush. The Blades regained the lead in the final 89 seconds courtesy of a Tyler Nanne shot from the blue line. Nanne's second lamplighter of the season pushed the score to 4-3 at the conclusion of the middle period.
While playing against his former team, Ethan Szypula tied the game for the Icemen at four during a breakaway goal at 6:34 of the third period. The stanza's only goal brought the regular season series to overtime for the fifth time. With 2:49 left in the period, Martin slipped a slap shot over Parker Gahagen's blocker side to claim a 5-4 Icemen win.
The Everblades will welcome the Orlando Solar Bears into Hertz Arena this Friday, March 18th for the front half of a two-game series. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two tickets, two autographed programs, and two cinnamon sugar pretzels for just $39! The action begins at 7:30pm.
Friday night will also be Blades Bobblehead Giveaway Night. Be on of the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a John McCarron and Waste Pro Man dual bobblehead, presented by Waste Pro.
Also, as a thank you to our first responder heroes, frontline workers are eligible to receive a buy one, get one ticket offer for all remaining Friday home games while supplies last.
In addition, join us and score for a great cause! St. Matthew's House will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and household items.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 16, 2022
- Thunder Falls in Allen, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Take over Third in the Division with 4-3 Win over Trois-Rivières - Worcester Railers HC
- Lions and Railers: It Was a Close One - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Shocked by 5-4 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Royals Edge out Admirals, 4-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Kotyk Earns First Win Behind Shepard's Shutout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Shepard Stops 30, Rabbits Fall to Stingrays 1-0 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Bounce Back, Beat Thunder at Home - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - March 16 - ECHL
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Ryan Dmowski from South Carolina - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Acquire McAuley and Wardley from Idaho - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lomurno Selected to Wichita Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Greenville Acquires Forwards Matt Tugnutt & Chase Zieky - Idaho Steelheads
- Rabbits Acquire Matt Tugnutt and Chase Zieky from Idaho - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Temper Storm, Beat Cyclones on the Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Yeamans, Griffin Score in Loss to K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Sign New Hampshire Forward Tyler Ward - Maine Mariners
- Hot Blades Ready to Melt Icemen on Wednesday - Florida Everblades
- Three Games. Three Nights. All at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Begins Busy Week Tonight in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- FanSaves Named "Official Digital Couponing Platform of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Royals Battle with Admirals in Midweek Face Off - Reading Royals
- Oilers Tread Water in Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.