Blades Shocked by 5-4 OT Loss

March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Despite scoring three goals in the first period on Wednesday night, the Everblades (32-17-5-4) took a 5-4 defeat in overtime at the hands of the Jacksonville Icemen (33-19-2-2) inside Hertz Arena.

The teams began the seesaw battle by trading power-play goals between Jacksonville's Craig Martin (2:49) and Alex Aleardi of the Everblades (3:37). In his first game back in Florida after a stint with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, Zach Solow scored just ten seconds after Aleardi's tally as the Blades pulled ahead 2-1. Dylan Vander Esch doubled the Florida lead at 3-1 with a bar-down blast at 8:13 to conclude the first period's scoring.

During the second period, Jake Elmer brought the Icemen within one at 3-2 after banging in a centering feed from Brendan Harris exactly nine minutes in. Jacksonville's equalizing goal was cashed in by Ben Hawerchuk (12:22) with a near circle conversion during an odd-man rush. The Blades regained the lead in the final 89 seconds courtesy of a Tyler Nanne shot from the blue line. Nanne's second lamplighter of the season pushed the score to 4-3 at the conclusion of the middle period.

While playing against his former team, Ethan Szypula tied the game for the Icemen at four during a breakaway goal at 6:34 of the third period. The stanza's only goal brought the regular season series to overtime for the fifth time. With 2:49 left in the period, Martin slipped a slap shot over Parker Gahagen's blocker side to claim a 5-4 Icemen win.

The Everblades will welcome the Orlando Solar Bears into Hertz Arena this Friday, March 18th for the front half of a two-game series. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two tickets, two autographed programs, and two cinnamon sugar pretzels for just $39! The action begins at 7:30pm.

Friday night will also be Blades Bobblehead Giveaway Night. Be on of the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a John McCarron and Waste Pro Man dual bobblehead, presented by Waste Pro.

Also, as a thank you to our first responder heroes, frontline workers are eligible to receive a buy one, get one ticket offer for all remaining Friday home games while supplies last.

In addition, join us and score for a great cause! St. Matthew's House will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and household items.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.