Mariners Sign New Hampshire Forward Tyler Ward

March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have announced another college free agent signing, bringing on forward Tyler Ward from the University of New Hampshire. Ward was the Wildcats leading scorer this season.

Ward split his collegiate career between the Universities of Denver and New Hampshire. For two seasons with Denver from 2018-20, he played in 74 games, scoring 15 goals and adding 19 assists. After transferring to New Hampshire, Ward skated in 21 games in the 2020-21 season, putting up seven points (three goals, four assists). This season, he broke out in a big way, scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists in 34 games, leading all Wildcats skaters in points.

Ward is 22 years old and hails from Kamloops, BC. Prior to college, he played junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League for two seasons with the Merritt Centennials from 2015-17, followed by one in the United States Hockey League for the Tri-City Storm in 2017-18.

The Mariners are home tonight, hosting the Adirondack Thunder at 7:00 PM for a St. Patrick's Day celebration, wearing their green alternate jerseys at all three home games this week. The first 500 fans will also receive a Mariners scarf. After a stop in Trois-Rivieres on Friday to visit the Lions, they return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday at 6 PM and Sunday at 3 PM. Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

